‘Great British Bake Off’ fans have been treated to the beautiful moment Paul Hollywood first met Mary Berry in an unearthed audition tape.

The clip also features Paul perfecting his judging skills ahead of his first appearance on the show when it aired on BBC Two in 2010.

In the screen test, which aired during the first episode of Paul’s new Channel 4 show ‘A Baker’s Life’ on Monday evening (4 Dec), the master baker remarks that he wouldn’t give one amateur cook’s bread roll to his dog. To prove it, he then offers it up to his pet pooch who declines the free meal.

Ouch.