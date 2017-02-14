Paul Nuttall Admits Claim He Lost 'Close Personal Friends' At Hillsborough Is Not True

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall admits that claims on his website that he lost a "close personal friend" at Hillsborough are false pic.twitter.com/bnNKm29IsU

Paul Nuttall has admitted his claim to have lost a “close personal friend” at Hillsborough was not true.

The Ukip leader made the claim on his official website. “I lost close personal friends at that match and understand as well as anyone how deep the scars of that tragedy go,” he said in a now deleted post from 2012.

However appearing on Radio City Talk today, Nuttall admitted it was false when presented with a copy of his quote.

“I haven’t lost anyone who was a close personal friends, there were people I knew through football and things like that,” he admitted. “I’m sorry about that. I haven’t put that out. That is wrong.”

Nuttall, who is standing for election in the Stoke by-election, has dismissed claims he was not at Hillsborough on the day of the 1989 disaster in which 96 football fans died as a Labour “smear campaign”.

He said today: “I was there on that day. I have got witnesses, people who will stand up in court and back me 100%. It’s cruel and it’s nasty, it’s making out as if my family is lying as well. It’s just not fair or right.”

The “close personal friend” claim was made in two separate posts, one in January, 2012, and one in August 2011.

Paul Nuttall Hillsborough claim, August 17 2011: