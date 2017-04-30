How well does @paulnuttallukip know the constituency he's standing in for #GE2017 ? @SophyRidgeSky puts him to the test #Ridge pic.twitter.com/pPO68hvFY4

Paul Nuttall was this morning subjected to an unexpected quiz about Boston and Skegness, the constituency he intends to stand in at the general election.

During an interview with Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, the Ukip leader was shown photographs of towns and asked to identify whether they were taken in his target seat or not.

Nuttall managed to get three out of five questions right. Unfortunately one of his errors included incorrectly guessing that a picture of Aylesbury town centre was in Boston.

But the Ukip leader defended not getting a perfect score when it came to local knowledge.

“I want to make a point here people often say you have to be from the local constituency and all of the rest of it. This isn’t a council election, this is a parliamentary election,” he said.

Nuttall had kept people in the dark last week about whether he would even stand for parliament on June 8 - but eventually decided to take the plunge.

His last attempt at becoming an MP ended in failure when he lost out to Labour in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election in February.