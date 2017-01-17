Paul Nutall has declared he is hugely excited about Donald Trump as the president-elect is an “anglophobe”.

Unfortunately for the Ukip leader, many of those listening to the BBC Radio 4 Today programme interview noted Nuttall had probably been searching for the word “anglophile”.

“It’s clear he is an anglophobe,” Nutall told presenter John Humphrys. “He loves this country. He wants to put us to the front of the queue when it comes to any trade deal. We have great future with Donald Trump.”