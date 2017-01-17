All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    17/01/2017 10:04 GMT | Updated 19/01/2017 09:39 GMT

    Paul Nuttall Mocked For Not Knowing Donald Trump Being An 'Anglophobe' Is A Bad Thing

    Do you mean 'anglophile'?

    Victoria Jones/PA Wire

    Paul Nutall has declared he is hugely excited about Donald Trump as the president-elect is an “anglophobe”.

    Unfortunately for the Ukip leader, many of those listening to the BBC Radio 4 Today programme interview noted Nuttall had probably been searching for the word “anglophile”.

    “It’s clear he is an anglophobe,” Nutall told presenter John Humphrys. “He loves this country. He wants to put us to the front of the queue when it comes to any trade deal. We have great future with Donald Trump.”

    Nuttall later poked fun at himself for the mistake.

    MORE:International Newspaul nuttall

    Conversations