The site was where it was suggested the MEP had “lost personal friends” in the Hillsborough football disaster, a claim he revealed to Radio City in Liverpool this week was “wrong”.

The official website of under-fire Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has been taken down for “scheduled maintenance” amid the controversy of his Hillsborough claims.

His press officer Lynda Roughley took the blame for the false quote and offered her resignation.

The site also included the claim that he played professional football for Tranmere Rovers, another statement Nuttall was forced to admit was false.

Reports in the Guardian have even suggested that Nuttall was not at Hillsborough at all - which he refutes.

Nuttall said in a statement on Tuesday night: