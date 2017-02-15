The official website of under-fire Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has been taken down for “scheduled maintenance” amid the controversy of his Hillsborough claims.
The site was where it was suggested the MEP had “lost personal friends” in the Hillsborough football disaster, a claim he revealed to Radio City in Liverpool this week was “wrong”.
His press officer Lynda Roughley took the blame for the false quote and offered her resignation.
The site also included the claim that he played professional football for Tranmere Rovers, another statement Nuttall was forced to admit was false.
Reports in the Guardian have even suggested that Nuttall was not at Hillsborough at all - which he refutes.
Nuttall said in a statement on Tuesday night:
“As a 12 year old boy I travelled to Sheffield that day, as did so many others to enjoy watching the team that I loved. From the upper tier of the Leppings Lane End of the Hillsborough Stadium I watched the events of that day unfold with horror.
“Today I was made aware of an article on my website which claimed I had lost people close to me at Hillsborough. This was an article that I did not write and did not see prior to is being posted by a member of my staff. Of course I take responsibility for those things that are put out under my name, but I was genuinely taken aback when this claim was brought to my attention and am both appalled and very sorry that an impression was given that was not accurate.
“Like everybody connected to the Hillsborough disaster, memories of 15th April 1989 bring me nothing but pain and upset. Having now clarified my involvement with those events I intend to focus my energies and efforts on working to represent the people of Stoke on Trent Central in the way in which they deserve.”
The mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, has called on Nuttall to stand down as MEP for North West England over the row.
According to the Guardian, he said: “Anderson said: “He’s got some explaining to do and people want answers.
“The people of Liverpool are upset and angry that someone like him is trying to exploit Hillsborough to portray himself in a good light. This city won’t tolerate it.”
He described Nuttall’s position as “untenable”, adding: “It’s not the press officer who should be offering their resignation, it should be Paul Nuttall offering his resignation as a candidate, never mind for what party.”