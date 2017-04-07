The Lily Savage star has taken over the reins on the classic dating dating show, which Cilla hosted between 1985 and 2003.

Filming for the reboot of ‘ Blind Date ’ is well underway and new host Paul O’Grady hasn’t wasted anytime in spilling the beans about his friend Cilla Black during recording.

But he’s been raising eyebrows with some of his comments about the late star as he records the show for Channel 5 at the studios in London, according to The Sun.

“How the fuck did Cilla do this for 25 years?” he asked the audience.

“No wonder she was on cocaine. God bless her, wherever she is,” he joked.

“Her spirit is here you know, pisssed herself laughing at me and ruining my show — causing all the issues. What can I do now? Oh I think I’ll go and have a line of coke while I wait.”

Paul also joked that Cilla had left him the show in her will, following her death at her Spanish villa in 2015.

He said: “Why am I doing it? Oh yeah that’s right — Cilla left it for me in her will. No seriously, she made me do it.”