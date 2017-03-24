A campaign to raise money for the family of the policeman killed in the Westminster attack has raised more than half a million pounds, in an astonishing display of kindness by the public.

PC Keith Palmer, a 48-year-old husband and father who worked on the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Squad, has been hailed a hero for his actions in the moments leading up to his death.

The fundraising page, started by Stephen Redgewell on behalf of the Metropolitan Police Federation, which supports officers and their families, has received donations from more than 25,000 people.

In a thank you to all those who donated, Redgewell posted: “It is heart warming to see the messages that have been posted and those that have chosen not to post a message, the gift alone speaks a thousand words.”