Palmer, who was murdered in the Westminster terror attack , was honoured with a full police funeral at Southwark Cathedral after his body lay in state over night in Westminster’s Chapel of St Mary Undercroft - an honour normally reserved for heads of state.

Thousands gathered on Monday to pay their respects to murdered police officer Keith Palmer.

PC Palmer's coffin leaves Parliament after HM Queen gave the high honour of allowing him to rest in the chapel overnight #StandForKeith @LBC pic.twitter.com/CphtLx8Xc2

Thousands of police officers lined the streets of London to pay tribute to their fallen colleague, killed by Khalid Masood outside the Houses of Parliament in March.

Members of the public also stopped to pay their respects as Palmer’s coffin, bedecked with a floral arrangement which read “No 1 Daddy”, was driven the 2.6 miles to Southwark Cathedral.