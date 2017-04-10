Thousands gathered on Monday to pay their respects to murdered police officer Keith Palmer.
Palmer, who was murdered in the Westminster terror attack, was honoured with a full police funeral at Southwark Cathedral after his body lay in state over night in Westminster’s Chapel of St Mary Undercroft - an honour normally reserved for heads of state.
Thousands of police officers lined the streets of London to pay tribute to their fallen colleague, killed by Khalid Masood outside the Houses of Parliament in March.
Members of the public also stopped to pay their respects as Palmer’s coffin, bedecked with a floral arrangement which read “No 1 Daddy”, was driven the 2.6 miles to Southwark Cathedral.
The BBC reported that crowds clapped as the cortege passed over Lambeth Bridge.
A two-minute silence was observed at 2pm in remembrance of Palmer, who was among five killed by Masood.
Two police helicopters hovered over the location of Palmer’s funeral in their own tribute to him.
The funeral service was attended by around 50 members of Palmer’s family including his wife, five-year-old daughter, parents, brother and sisters.
Flags at police stations across the UK flew at half mast in his honour.
Palmer’s name has also been added to the National Police Memorial in central London, which honours those killed in the line of duty.
Earlier on Monday, police officers paid poignant tributes to Palmer with the hashtag #StandForKeith.
Four other people were killed and dozens of others injured in the 82-second attack on March 22, which ended when Masood was shot dead.
Andreea Cristea, 31, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Kurt Cochran, 54, and Aysha Frade, 44, died after he ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.