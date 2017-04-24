Peggy Whitson is doing what she does best today (24 April): running the International Space Station (ISS) and breaking records.

The 56-year-old astronaut is already the oldest woman to have ever entered space and the first to lead the ISS, which she has done twice.

But this morning marked Whitson’s biggest record yet. She has now spent more time in space than any other American – 535 days and counting.

Only one person – Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka – has been in orbit for longer, having clocked more than 878 days over the course of his career.

Whitson acknowledged the record with a tweet, writing: “It is one of those rides that you hope never ends.”