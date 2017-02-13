Pension Rise To Be Kept Despite Retirees Being Better Off Than Working Households, Confirms Theresa May

Theresa May today ruled out any changes to the “triple lock” for pensioners, which sees income rise by at least 2.5 per cent every year for the oldest in society.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said May was committed to the policy, despite a report today claiming a typical pensioner is now £20 a week better off than working households.

The study from the Resolution Foundation also warns that today’s workers will not enjoy the same standard of living in retirement as current pensioners, with the drop in home ownership depriving many of a nest egg fund.

The “triple lock” on pensions, introduced in 2010, guarantees that pensions rise by the same as average earnings, the consumer price index, or 2.5%.

A report from the Work and Pensions Committee at the end of last year called for the triple lock to be axed in 2020, and Chancellor Philip Hammond has ordered a review into the policy.

When asked if the triple lock could be reformed in next month’s Budget, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “It is a manifesto commitment, it will be kept.”

Today’s Resolution Foundation report claims that typical pensioner households are now £20 a week better off than typical working age households, compared to being £70 worse off in 2001.

The reason for this shift is weak income growth for workers together with a new generation of better-off pensioners who own their own homes, have sizeable private pension pots and, in one in five cases, are still employed.

However, those who retired in 2001 have not seen such boom, with their incomes only going up by seven per cent by the year 2014.