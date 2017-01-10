In what could perhaps be a call to action, a pensioner crashed his car into a bollard outside the front door of a branch of Specsavers.

The man, in his 80s, crashed his Hyundai outside the shop in Maldon, Essex, on Monday.

It is not known if the man needs glasses or was intending on visiting the opticians, or what caused the accident.

YouTube/Reporter Box A pensioner crashed into a bollard outside Specsavers in Essex

Pictures from the scene show the car with smashed front lights and a black bollard almost completely flattened underneath the vehicle’s front wheels.

According to reports, local residents saw the man swerve across the road before colliding with the bollard.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said two passengers, a man and a woman in their 80s, were assessed at the scene but neither were injured, the MailOnline reported.

The high street optician advertises with the slogan “Should’ve gone to Specsavers” when characters make embarrassing mistakes.