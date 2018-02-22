People Are Sharing Side Profile Selfies To Celebrate Big Noses

Kiss goodbye to the days of taking 10 selfies searching for your “best angle”, because a new campaign is here to help you love your features in all their natural glory.

On Twitter and Instagram people are sharing selfies from side angles to celebrate big noses. The #SideProfileSelfie campaign was started by freelance journalist Radhika Sanghani, who was inspired to embrace her nose after seeing other self-love initiatives online.

“I’d seen so many body positivity campaigns about everything from weight to acne, and it made me realise that if people can accept the things they hate the most about themselves, I can learn to love my nose,” she told HuffPost UK. “It was so freeing for me and I really wanted to help other people get to a similar point so I launched my hashtag. I just really want to drive home the message that big noses are beautiful and it’s not all about little ski jump noses.”