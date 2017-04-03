People Are Drawing Penises With Their Fitness Trackers For A Very Important Reason

A New Zealand-based charity has urged people to “Go Balls Out” to raise awareness of testicular cancer . And, unsurprisingly, plenty of people are getting involved.

Men and women are using their GPS fitness trackers to create giant penises - and it’s for an incredibly important cause.

Went balls out for Testicular Cancer. I wanna see yours now! @edwardgains @kurtstrong @TheBloodster #GOBALLSOUT pic.twitter.com/5pknMQFUBw

The campaign encourages people to take to the streets and start exercising - but with one condition, they end up with a penis-shaped route drawn on their fitness tracker.

Testicular Cancer New Zealand said it wants to raise awareness of the disease and encourage more men to check themselves.

“We hope this campaign will get people talking and walking,” said Graeme Woodside, CEO of the charity, according to Mashable.

“We want young men to ‘Go Balls Out’ to show the world they’ve got the message, and are willing to start the conversation. Guys love some competition, and when it comes to cock and balls, they can get very competitive!”

In the UK around 2,300 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer each year.

Symptoms of the disease include: a lump or swelling in the testicle, a heavy scrotum and discomfort or pain in a testicle or the scrotum.

According to Cancer Research UK, survival for testicular cancer is very high and nearly all men are cured. But it’s important to get diagnosed and treated as soon as possible.

With attention-grabbing campaigns like this, we hope more men go “balls out”, check themselves and get themselves sorted.