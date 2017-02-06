From realising marriage was a mistake in the first place to finding out their partner had been cheating, these are some of the reasons they opted to have a swift divorce.

People whose marriages lasted less than a year have been sharing why things took a turn for the worse.

While most people enter marriage expecting it to last a lifetime, sometimes it just doesn’t work out.

1. “She had an affair with a guy she worked with. We tried to work it out but I couldn’t forgive her.”

- Aresome_Username



2. “Married two months. We didn’t love each other. I proposed because I was 30 and panicked. She said yes because she wasn’t sure anyone better than me would come along. Dumb reasons for both of us.”

- RustyRapeaXe





3. “I hadn’t known that she had a drug abuse problem. We lasted about three months total.”

- ShifterX2



4. “We had been dating for seven years so we thought it was a safe bet. Realised a year into our marriage that we were better as separate people. And it fucking sucked.

“There were a ton of tears, a whole lot of begging not to let it end, a whole bunch of ‘trying new things (living separately, splitting money, etc)’ so that we could be apart together, but it just didn’t work. We were just live-in friends when it came down to it. And I think, too, that if we hadn’t gotten married, we never would have seen it.”

- MrBeanNonStop



5. “Dated a guy for five years, got married, got divorced 11 months later. The marriage failed because of really bad timing and alcohol. My ex’s mum died a month before the wedding and unfortunately we couldn’t cancel anything so we had this crazy month of a funeral and a wedding and a honeymoon.

“After that, my ex spiralled into drinking and avoiding grief in any way possible. He partied, drank and drove, yelled at me a lot and finally, chose alcohol over me when I told him I couldn’t live with him acting like that anymore.”

- IAmBoring_AMA



6. “We were heroin addicts. I got clean. He then did too. But I couldn’t disassociate him from using. I will always love him and care about him but I truly believe if we stayed together we would have died.”

- iloveLoveLOVECats

7. “I came home from work one day and she said that she needed space. I told her okay, and she went to stay at a friend’s. She texted me a couple days later that she ‘didn’t love me anymore’. I said that we could try to get help or go to counseling, but she responded with ‘it takes two to try and I don’t want to’. I got a lawyer the next day. This way after three months of being married.”

- Fadedsniper

8. “She panicked. She decided that she was too young to get married (23 years old) and still wanted to experience more of life before settling down.”

- ]gergh37



9. “Don’t marry someone to help them or because you have sympathy for them. That’s all I have to say on the subject.”

- rex_francis



10. “Three weeks after our marriage, I found out that she was pregnant. Not my baby and she was upfront about it. I didn’t wanna stick around.

“The funny part is that all her friends gave me shit for ‘not being a man enough’ and raising someone else’s kid.”

- MARKing90



11. “Married after 14 years of togetherness. Split within a year. It was a long distance relationship after college, so we grew up completely separately as professionals and the way of life shaped differently. After marriage, [I] stayed with her for a month in her work city. I realised that this was not the person I wanted to spend my life with any more. Meanwhile, I found someone who was the person.”

- aghatak