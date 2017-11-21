There's Nothing Shameful About Periods - We Should Use The Budget To Talk About Them

A few months ago, a friend jokingly asked me: “why do you do so many things to do with, you know… women’s bits?” First I’d campaigned on the tampon tax, then cervical smear tests and the menopause. Whatever next?

I started my periods when I was 13, and I hated them with a passion. I still do really - but the difference now is I can talk about them, and I do. It makes some people cringe, others change the subject, take a sudden interest in their shoes, giggle or tell me shut up but I’ll keep doing it. And sorry, but I’m not sorry.

Because we need to talk.

I suffered with what doctors call dysmenorrhea - painful periods to you and me - from an extraordinarily young age. Now, I adore my mum, she’s responsible for my feistiness after all, but we never really talked periods. For years, I just assumed it was normal to feel like someone was operating a circular saw in your belly once a month. I used to feel so pissed off seeing the Bodyform adv

erts on telly. I mean, the roller skating girls looked so happy - why didn’t I feel that way? I was practically murderous once a month. It felt like no coincidence my initials are PMS.

The extent of period education at school was being given a pink, plastic flip-top thingy, most of us used it as a pencil case, which contained a couple of Lil-lets. The boys were sent out for this five minutes but stared in through the window, giggled and pulled faces. Periods were never referred to in the classroom again, not even in biology. Boys and men need to know about periods too, just like girls and women should be informed about the signs of testicular cancer.

And what was with the blue dye they used to demonstrate the absorbency? I don’t know about you but I’m sure that mine wasn’t blue. I actually know someone whose friend finally plucked up the courage to see her GP to confide that she didn’t bleed blue but red.