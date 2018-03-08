After enduring the chilling grip of Storm Emma and the Beast from the East it’s now time to prepare for the Pest from the West.

The latest in a recent batch of surprisingly evocative weather events, the so-called Pest from the West will manifest in the form of wet and windy conditions on Friday afternoon.

While a snow warning was in place on Thursday morning, rest assured the chaotic ‘snowmaggedon’ scenes of last week are not due to be repeated.