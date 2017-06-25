'Admit It, It Was A Mistake!" Peston Loses His Cool In Bizarre Interview With Priti Patel

ITV’s Political Editor Robert Peston was left dumbfounded today as Tory Cabinet Minister Priti Patel repeatedly answered questions about the General Election by talking about the EU referendum.

In an interview on Peston on Sunday, the International Development Secretary refused to accept that Theresa May’s decision to call the recent election was a mistake, as “we are now in a position where we are leaving the European Union.”

The decision to leave the EU was taken in a referendum in 2016, and the notification of the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc was made in March - two months before the election was held.

Peston tried his best to get Patel to focus on what the impact of May losing her majority in the Commons would have on Brexit, but the Witham MP seemed to struggle with the question.

Seeing this written down doesn’t make it make any more sense. pic.twitter.com/WLhRzS384L — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 25, 2017

Priti Patel trying to deny that the snap election was a mistake is a masterclass in political evasion #peston — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 25, 2017

Priti Patel: 'I don't think it was a mistake to hold a general election'. Priti Vacant #Peston — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) June 25, 2017