Peter Andre has defended himself from critics, after his latest magazine column made it appear as though he’d endorsed what has been dubbed the #MuslimBan on social media, put forward by US President Donald Trump. Along with his usual comments on the week’s biggest celebrity stories and anecdotes from his personal life, Peter’s latest New! magazine column also saw him passing comment on Trump’s election, under the headline “thumbs up for trump”.

He wrote: “At the end of the day, he’s the President of the US and people need to accept that. He has to be given a chance and I think he may make some positive changes for America. “I know there are people who will disagree with me, but from what I’ve seen and heard so far, he’s been pretty true to what he said he was going to do.” The ‘Insania’ singer added: “I quite like Trump. He’s bonkers, but he’s funny with it. Yes, he has done some things in the past that I will never agree with, but he may come up trumps for America.” We see what you did there, Pete. Nice.

However, since the column was published on Tuesday, Peter has been forced to defend himself, as it came days after the newly-elected President pushed measures to stop residents from seven predominantly Muslim countries from travelling to the US. Explaining his comments on social media, Peter has explained that the column was written before the travelling suspension was pushed. He stipulated to one critic that there were “many things” he disagreed with relating to Trump’s “choices”, later adding: “Def don’t agree with the ban [sic]”

@nikki_nick00 I can assure you there's many things I disagree with regarding his choices and one is this terrible ban. — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) January 31, 2017

I wrote my collumn last week before he put this ban on which I totally disagree with :) does that make sens… https://t.co/YCcw8EF3RP — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) January 30, 2017

Def don't agree with the ban RT @NadiasMummyx @MrPeterAndre Surprised you were a trump supporter even prior… https://t.co/idyb0E7Q07 — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) January 30, 2017