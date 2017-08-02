Peter Andre Reveals Why He Has Had So Many Sleepless Nights Recently, And Parents Can Sympathise

Peter Andre has shared a parenting nightmare that many mums and dads will be able to relate to, as he revealed why he has been suffering from a lot of sleepless nights recently.
And it’s not for the reason you might expect.
Despite being less than a year old, it isn’t baby Theo who is causing problems for Andre and his wife Emily Andréa at nighttime, instead it is his older sister.
In his column for New! magazine the father-of-four said that it is his three-year-old daughter Amelia who has been “constantly” waking up in the middle of the night for the last few weeks, while her younger brother has been sleeping through till morning.
“Every night she comes into our room and wakes us up over random things. For instance, one night she told us a frog was eating her,” Andre said.
Just as the couple thought that they were getting somewhere with Theo’s sleep, their eldest child has decided to undo her routine (proving parents never can predict what’s going to happen next).
“It’s unbelievable that Theo is being the sleeper right now! We’ve finally got him to sleep through, and now Millie is going through the non-sleeping stage,” he added.
The revelation comes just 24 hours after Andre’s wife announced she would be planning to return to work as a junior doctor, once her maternity leave ends.
“I am excited to go back to work but I’m a little nervous about juggling it with family life,” Emily Andréa wrote in her OK! magazine column.
″Soon I’m going to be refreshing my knowledge. There’s no margin for error in my job so I want to feel prepared.”
Andréa has previously spoken about how important her medical career is to her.
The couple welcomed their first child, Amelia, in January 2014, and second child, Theo, in November 2016.