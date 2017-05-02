Peter Kay has confirmed fans’ worst fears, and revealed there will be no more episodes of his sentimental romantic comedy ‘Car Share’.

Following two series of the deceptively simple show, featuring only two colleagues, a Fiat 500 and a handful of guest stars, the show has secured a permanent place in the affections of its viewers, hooked on the sweet, slow courtship of John Redmond and Kayleigh Kitson, bonding over shared tunes and chat on the way to and from work.

In the finale of Series 2, Kayleigh finally admitted she wanted more from their friendship, a declaration that caught John unawares and sent Kayleigh running from the car. Only after she’d gone, did his dedication to her on the radio arrive, but by then it was too late.