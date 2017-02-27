If Self-Driving Cars Are Going To Look Like This, We're Sold

Self-driving cars might be finally making our sci-fi dreams come true, but this doesn’t mean they’re always the best looking cars on the road.
That is, until now.
Ahead of a public unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show next month, Peugeot has revealed its own contribution to the world of autonomous motoring – the ‘Peugeot Instinct’ concept.
The French brand has managed to create a vehicle that is simultaneously very cool but also usable as a family vehicle.
Concept Designer Matthias Hossann, explained: “There is no reason why a self-driving car should be dull to look at or to experience.”
Unveiled in Spain, the Peugeot Instinct is powered by a PHEV powertrain, and offers drivers a choice between a ‘drive’ mode or ‘autonomous’ mode for hands free travel, allowing you to toggle between them at the touch of a button.
From the safety of your i-Cockpit you will be able to choose to be in control or let the car do the work.
And that’s a good thing too because with all the on-board technology at your fingertips, including an ‘Internet Of Things’ platform and a Samsung Artik Cloud, you’ll have no time to concentrate.
Besides, the autonomous mode has it all under control, with groundbreaking camera LED technology, seated in each headlamp enabling the car to scan the road ahead and determine what to do.
It is even smart enough to set off for important appointments fifteen minutes earlier than scheduled (it is synced with your diary) to account for traffic and weather conditions on any given day.
We’re sold.