PG Tips Launches Plastic-Free Tea Bags That Are 100% Biodegradable

PG Tips has announced it is ditching plastic from its tea bags in place of a new plant-based material that is 100% renewable and biodegradable.

Currently, some of the UK’s most popular tea bag brands use polypropylene, a sealing plastic, to fasten the tea bags and ensure that they hold their shape. This means tea bags may not break down fully if you’re adding them to your food waste bin or compost heap.

The first batch of PG Tips’ new environmentally-friendly tea bags are ready to hit the shelves from next week, but Unilever, which owns the brand, said it’ll be phasing out its plastic tea bags over the course of 2018.

As tea is the most consumed beverage in the UK after water, environmental charity WRAP has praised the move.