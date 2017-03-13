Pharrell Williams Becomes The First Man To Appear In A Chanel Handbag Campaign

Just when we thought Pharrell Williams couldn’t get any cooler, he becomes the first guy to star in Chanel ’s upcoming handbag campaign.

Williams has already appeared in a short video by Karl Lagerfeld and even walked the Chanel runway, and now he’s modelling the Gabrielle bag from the fashion house’s spring collection.

Set to join Kristen Stewart, Caroline de Maigret and Cara Delevingne in the campaign - with Lagerfeld taking on the role of photographer - Williams star turn is set to debut on Monday 3 April.