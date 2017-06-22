Philip Hammond Mocked For Brexit Moving House Analogy That 'Revealed How Rich He Is'

Philip Hammond’s attempt to explain how the Brexit process would happen backfired today after making “inadvertently revealing” about his wealth.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, the chancellor deployed an analogy to explain why the UK needed to transition out of the EU gradually, perhaps over a four year period, rather than drop off a “cliff edge”.

Hammond campaigned for ‘Remain’ and said while Brexit will happen, it needed to be managed properly to avoid damaging businesses.

“We will have left the EU and I think what people will expect us to do is put in place arrangements to then move from where we were when we were members to where were are going to be in a longterm future partnership,” he said.

Hammond explained: “When you buy a house you don’t necessarily move all your furniture in on the first day you buy it.”

It was pointed out to the chancellor that this is exactly what most people do.

It's called Moving Day: you know, when you move all your stuff in on the first day. https://t.co/Nbbfkgfj0z — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 22, 2017

Er... surely you do? Unless you have somewhere else to keep it? https://t.co/1rYeRS7Tcu — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) June 22, 2017

When wealthy politicians make inadvertently revealing comments https://t.co/20L0FDIzbh — Sean Kemp (@Sean_Kemp) June 22, 2017

One reason why moving house is so stressful is that a whole chain of households move all their belongings on one day. Unless you are rich. https://t.co/9h9ZD3kPEF — Andrew Bartlett (@AndrewBartletta) June 22, 2017

Surely this is exactly what you do? https://t.co/gJvovoefcK — Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) June 22, 2017

I imagine when Phil moves house he means between his own various homes — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) June 22, 2017

Most people do. Only the rich have that luxury — Polly Ernest (@RemainingKind) June 22, 2017

I mean, most people do, don't they?https://t.co/BkU9bDMF9e — James Manning (@JamesManning) June 22, 2017

You don't buy a house you've never seen, which might not have any plumbing, and hope to move in at some point over the next four years. https://t.co/Nbbfkgfj0z — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 22, 2017

What you don't do is decide to leave your old house with no idea where you will end up living https://t.co/MfHcQ9Vfoo — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) June 22, 2017