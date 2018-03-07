Philip Hammond Says UK Will Only Sign Brexit Trade Deal That Includes Financial Services

Philip Hammond has told the European Union that the United Kingdom would be unlikely to sign a post-Brexit trade deal that did not include financial services.

The EU has proposed a deal that would see zero tariffs on goods but only provide market access for services “to an extent”.

In a speech in the City of London on Wednesday afternoon, the Chancellor said “a trade deal will only happen if it is fair and balances the interests of both sides”.

“Given the shape of the British economy and our trade balance with the EU 27, it’s hard to see how any deal that did not include services could look like a fair and balanced settlement,” he said.

“I am clear not only that it’s possible to include financial services within a trade deal, but it is very much in our mutual interests to do so.”