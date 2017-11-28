Photographer Takes Portraits Of Friends 17 Years Apart To Show How Time Transforms Us

A photographer has shared photos of her classmates taken 17 years apart to highlight the transformations people undergo throughout their lives.

Josephine Sittenfeld took the first series of portraits in 2000 when she was in her third year at Princeton University. At the time, she and her classmates were 20 years old.

Then, after attending a college reunion earlier this year, she was inspired to recreate the photos. Thankfully, her old classmates agreed.

“Reunions make people evaluate their lives and think back to their younger selves. I was curious to see whether my peers were the same or different from when we were in college,” Josephine tells HuffPost UK.

“Personally, my life has taken turns I couldn’t have imagined, but many of my interests are still the same.”

