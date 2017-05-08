Powerful Photos Will Make You Think Differently About Male Mental Health

When it comes to mental health, stigma and stereotyping still prevails - particularly when it comes to men’s mental health.

Suicide remains the biggest killer of men aged under 45, with many unable to cope with or talk about how they feel.

The traditional notion of masculinity is in large part to blame, coupled with mental health stigma leaving many unable to ask for help.

A new photography exhibition hopes to tackle both issues head on, by exploring what it means to be a man in today’s world and shine a light on the limitations of traditional masculinity.