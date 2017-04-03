Piers, and his co-host Susanna Reid , will both be taking a break just before Easter, and it’s been announced that Eamonn Holmes is temporarily joining the team in their absence.

‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers will have some Piers Morgan -free time in the coming weeks, as the host is set to take a brief break from the show.

From Monday 10 to Thursday 13 April, Eamonn will host ‘GMB’ alongside Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins, both of whom he has worked with before.

Eamonn’s career as a breakfast TV presenter came to an end back in October 2016, when he called time on 11 years of presenting Sky’s ‘Sunrise’.

Speaking of his return to the morning slot, he says: “After the last four months of lie-ins, I feel refreshed and my hips have healed well.

“Breakfast TV is what I’m best known for so it’s nice to be back doing a short spell of early starts and to be back at my old stomping ground.”