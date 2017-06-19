Piers Morgan Confesses 'Good Morning Britain' Is 'Slowly Killing Him'

Piers Morgan has confessed how ‘Good Morning Britain’ is “slowly killing him”, revealing the show has turned him into a “complete zombie”.
The presenter hosts the ITV breakfast show, which starts at 6am, three days a week with co-host Susanna Reid and has explained the early mornings are becoming increasingly difficult to cope with.
Speaking to The Mirror, Piers said: “It’s killing me before my very eyes. It’s the least healthy existence imaginable.
“Your immune system gets crushed, you pick up every bug going, I’ve basically been ill for the entire 18 months in some form.
“You have about 18 breakfasts before midday, so everything is terrible about it except the show itself.”
However, Piers insisted he would never quit ‘GMB’, but admitted it might not be long before it finishes him off completely.
“I’ll stay ‘til death. If I die, it won’t continue much longer. But my body is certainly screaming in pain at the moment,” he said.
Piers joined the show in November 2015, following a successful guest presenting stint earlier that year.
While he has proved to be a divisive figure among viewers, in May it was revealed ratings had increased by 17% over the previous 12 months, with ‘GMB’ now attracting an average of more than a million viewers.
However, it is still trailing rival show ‘BBC Breakfast’, which remains the nation’s most-watched breakfast TV show.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.