Piers Morgan Caught Swearing At 'Good Morning Britain' Producers After Technical Blunder

Piers Morgan was caught swearing at producers after a technical fail caused problems on Monday’s (19 June) ‘Good Morning Britain’.

The presenter was heard complaining about a malfunctioning ear piece when he should have been reading out the headlines on the ITV breakfast show.

As images from the apparent terrorist attack at Finsbury Park were shown on screen, Piers was heard ranting at bosses in the gallery.

Rex/Shutterstock/Ken McKay Piers Morgan on 'Good Morning Britain'

Clearly unaware that his microphone was live, Piers fumed: “I still can’t hear anyone in my bloody ear.

“I don’t know what is going on with this. This has been going on for a week now. Could someone talk to me? I’m not hearing anyone!”

Here are the headlines, with that bastion of professionalism, Piers Morgan: pic.twitter.com/5iNGL9BlHQ — Greg Scott (@GregScottTV) June 19, 2017

Someone was eventually heard telling Piers he was on air, and he subsequently toned things down and began reading the headlines.

Piers recently confessed how ‘Good Morning Britain’ is “slowly killing him” and has turned him into a “complete zombie” due to the early starts.

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.