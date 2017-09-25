The presenter referred to ‘Suits’ actress Meghan as “the woman [Harry] is having sex with” during a discussion on Monday’s (25 September) programme about their first public appearance.

The couple raised eyebrows when they sat some 50 metres apart at the Invictus Games in Toronto over the weekend, and sure enough Piers had something to say about the matter.

ITV Susanna Reid gave Piers Morgan a telling off on 'Good Morning Britain'

“All he’s done is cause a massive distraction. I wish I could advise the royals,” he moaned.

“Harry, this is what you should have done, mate - two days ago, when you got to Toronto, you should have taken Meghan out for dinner and posed for pictures. You should have given them what they want.

“It looks ridiculous to not have your girlfriend sitting next to you because some bloke at the Palace said you shouldn’t.”

GTRESONLINE Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

He continued: “It’s just common sense really isn’t it? When have you ever been to any important event where you are literally 50 metres away from the woman you’re having sex with? It’s ridiculous!”

It was at that point Susanna jumped in to give Piers a talking to.

“How did it get to 12 minutes past seven, and you’re saying that?” she asked.

“Couldn’t you have put that it a nicer way? Couldn’t you have said they’re just sharing a room together? Or that they’re intimate?

“I am just very aware that there are children watching! All I can say, Piers, is that you will never get a job advising the Royal Family.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Can you spot Meghan and Harry in this crowd?

This wasn’t the only awkward moment that featured on Monday’s ‘GMB’, as Lord Prescott swore three times as he fended off questions about the Labour Conference, strikes and Brexit during a fiery 15-minute exchange.

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.

