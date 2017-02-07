Pink Defends Lady Gaga After Accusations Of 'Copying' During Super Bowl Show

Pink has rushed to the defence of Lady Gaga, after she was accused of copying her during her Super Bowl halftime show.
Some fans had pointed out Gaga’s 13-minute was reminiscent of Pink’s live shows, given that she often performs gymnastics, while flying on high wires.
The ‘So What’ has since taken to Instagram to silence the comparisons, claiming Peter Pan and Cirque Du Soleil had been in the air long before either of them.
“For the record: Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing,” Pink wrote. “Lady Gaga killed it yesterday.
“Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people.
“Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place.”
She added: “Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years.
“Now can we get back to the real controversy? The one where our so called leader is stripping our humanity away minute by minute.”
She captioned the image of her words with the hashtags #womensupportingwomen #happymonday #letsnotgetdistracted.
Gaga’s half-time routine saw her start on the roof of Houston’s NRG stadium, before leaping down to the pitch below.
She then flew overhead on high fires as she performed hit ‘Poker Face’, in front of an estimated US TV audience of 110 million.