Pink Defends Lady Gaga After Accusations Of 'Copying' During Super Bowl Show

Some fans had pointed out Gaga’s 13-minute was reminiscent of Pink’s live shows, given that she often performs gymnastics, while flying on high wires.

Pink has rushed to the defence of Lady Gaga , after she was accused of copying her during her Super Bowl halftime show .

The ‘So What’ has since taken to Instagram to silence the comparisons, claiming Peter Pan and Cirque Du Soleil had been in the air long before either of them.

“For the record: Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing,” Pink wrote. “Lady Gaga killed it yesterday.

“Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people.

“Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place.”