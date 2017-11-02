Thousands of disabled people will receive hundreds of pounds more in benefits each month after the Government was forced to backtrack on controversial reforms.

Following a high-level legal ruling in March, ministers have rewritten rules judging Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claimants’ ability to carry out unsupervised daily tasks safely.

The Department for Work and Pensions will be going through all existing cases to identify anyone entitled to a higher rate of PIP as a result of the decision, with payments set to be backdated to March.

The changes mean around 10,000 people will see their benefits boosted by between £70 and £90 each week by 2023.

In particular, people with conditions which affect consciousness - such as epilepsy - are expected to benefit from the move.

Activists and charities had previously argued that PIP assessments were unfairly biased against epilepsy sufferers, as while for many attacks are generally “unlikely” - meaning they are able to carry out day-to-day tasks alone - when they do occur, they are often very serious.

Louise Bolotin, from Manchester, told HuffPost UK last month how she lost £307 a month overnight under the previous rules when she was reassessed as part of a transfer from the old Disability Living Allowance (DLA) to PIP.