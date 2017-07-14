Pippa Middleton opted to adhere to the dress code for Wimbledon players by donning an all-white ensemble as she attended the men’s semi-finals.

The newly-wed was accompanied by her husband James Matthews in London on Friday 14 July as she took to the stands to watch Roger Federer play Thomas Berdych.

Wearing an ivory dress by Étoile Isabel Marant, paired with a white fedora hat, beige wedges and a navy leather bag, she looked incredibly chic.