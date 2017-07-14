All Sections
    14/07/2017 16:57 BST

    Pippa Middleton Wears All White To Wimbledon And Looks Incredibly Chic

    Wimbledon whites 🙌 🎾

    Pippa Middleton opted to adhere to the dress code for Wimbledon players by donning an all-white ensemble as she attended the men’s semi-finals. 

    The newly-wed was accompanied by her husband James Matthews in London on Friday 14 July as she took to the stands to watch Roger Federer play Thomas Berdych. 

    Wearing an ivory dress by Étoile Isabel Marant, paired with a white fedora hat, beige wedges and a navy leather bag, she looked incredibly chic. 

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attend day 11 of Wimbledon 2017 on 14 July 2017 in London, England.

    It’s the third time Middleton has attended the annual grand slam over the past 10 days.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images

    Conversations