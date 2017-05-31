‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ has been criticised by Peta, following an unusual anecdote from one of its stars, Kaya Scodelario.
In a recent interview, the actress reportedly said it was “hilarious” that a monkey used for the ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ movie “would just projectile vomit in the middle of scenes”, and her comments haven’t gone down well with animal rights campaigners.
A spokeswoman from Peta has told the Sun: “Early on, Peta called on the film’s producers to use computer-generated imagery instead of intelligent and highly social capuchins, whose complex physical and psychological needs cannot be met on any film set or in a training compound.
“Hollywood must learn the lesson that there’s simply no safe or humane way to force a wild animal to perform in a movie.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Disney for comment.
The Sun states that Kaya made the initial comments during a discussion about the fifth instalment in the ‘Pirates’ franchise.
According to the paper, she said: “The most memorable cast member was the monkey because he threw up all the time.
“He had a very tiny stomach and when we were filming on the boat he would just projectile vomit in the middle of scenes, which I found hilarious.”
While ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ faired reasonably at the box office, it didn’t exactly delight critics and currently has a dismal Rotten Tomatoes score, with 31%.