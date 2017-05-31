All Sections
    31/05/2017

    ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Slammed By Peta After Kaya Scodelario Monkey Vomit Anecdote

    'Hollywood must learn there’s no safe or humane way to force a wild animal to perform.'

    ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ has been criticised by Peta, following an unusual anecdote from one of its stars, Kaya Scodelario.

    In a recent interview, the actress reportedly said it was “hilarious” that a monkey used for the ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ movie “would just projectile vomit in the middle of scenes”, and her comments haven’t gone down well with animal rights campaigners.

    Disney
    The monkey in question 

    A spokeswoman from Peta has told the Sun: “Early on, Peta called on the film’s producers to use computer-generated imagery instead of intelligent and highly social capuchins, whose complex physical and psychological needs cannot be met on any film set or in a training compound.

    “Hollywood must learn the lesson that there’s simply no safe or humane way to force a wild animal to perform in a movie.”

    HuffPost UK has contacted Disney for comment.

    The Sun states that Kaya made the initial comments during a discussion about the fifth instalment in the ‘Pirates’ franchise.

    Peter Mountain/Walt Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
    Kaya in the film, with its star Johnny Depp 

    According to the paper, she said: “The most memorable cast member was the monkey because he threw up all the time.

    “He had a very tiny stomach and when we were filming on the boat he would just projectile vomit in the middle of scenes, which I found hilarious.”

    While ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ faired reasonably at the box office, it didn’t exactly delight critics and currently has a dismal Rotten Tomatoes score, with 31%.

