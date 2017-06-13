All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    13/06/2017 00:06 BST | Updated 13/06/2017 09:41 BST

    Pitch Battle's Gareth Malone On Why He Won't Be Emulating Simon Cowell On New Show

    'Pitch Battle' will commence on Saturday.

    Gareth Malone is preparing to debut a brand new look, in line with his brand new show that debuts on Saturday evening. 

    The new co-host of singing show ‘Pitch Battle’ will be appearing without his customary neckwear, much to his delight.

    He tells Radio Times:  “There is no bow tie! The bow tie is dead!”

    BBC
    Gareth will be on judging duties with Kelis

    ‘Pitch Battle’, hosted by Mel Giedroyc, sees six groups competing with a catalogue of show-stopping numbers, before taking part in riff-offs, then a solo round, with choral backing.

    Gareth, who has played his part in making choral singing as popular for the nation as baking and ballroom dancing, will be on duty as a judge, along with Kelis, but he rejects any idea that he will be a new version of Simon Cowell, explaining: 

    “It’s just about musical performance. It’s not a popularity contest. We don’t have our own acts.”

    Instead, Gareth is confident that, despite its competitive element, the show promises to do something brand new for weekend TV audiences:

     “I will be giving proper feedback, using technical terms, talking about dynamics and choral support. What Strictly does for dance, we will do for music and I can hand-on-heart say that that hasn’t happened on a Saturday-night music entertainment show before.”

    And it will be great for competitors too:

    “Performing is scary and exciting. You produce your best work on the stage.

    “Yes, this is a competition, but we’re also making something to entertain. It’s a jolly, upbeat show in what is really quite a bleak time.” 

    ‘Pitch Battle’ begins on Saturday evening at 7.30pm on BBC One. Read the full interview in next week’s Radio Times, on sale now. 

    Radio Times

    Pitch Battle
