The BBC has announced a change to this weekend’s scheduling, swapping episode one of ‘Pitch Battle’ for another, which had initially been scheduled for later in the series.

The series opener was due to air on Saturday (17 June), but bosses have now announced that they will show the second episode of the series instead, with the swap being made in light of the Grenfell Tower fire.

This change has been made because some of the content in the first episode is not suitable for broadcast so soon after the tragic events.