Plan To Cut Number Of MPs In Parliament Would Create Scottish Constituency The Size Of Cyprus

Plans to cut the number of MPs in Parliament from 650 to 600 would inflate one Scottish constituency to the size of Cyprus.

Were proposals to redraw constituency boundaries to go ahead, the new Highland South constituency would be unmanageably large, the SNP’s David Linden told the Commons.

The Glasgow East MP was taking part in a debate on a private members’ bill tabled by Afzal Khan, who has called for the number of MPs to remain the same, with reviews of Parliamentary boundaries every 10 years.

“I don’t know if Parliamentary allowances would allow the new member to have a helicopter to get around that constituency,” said Linden, who also described the plans as “ludicrous”.

Blogging for HuffPost UK on his proposals - which were backed for a second reading on Friday - Khan said his own Manchester Gorton constituency would be unaffected by the suggested changes, but that he believed keeping the same number of MPs was best for communities.

“The Government has said that reducing the number of MPs will save money,” he said.

“Yet at the same time they have increased the number of unelected Lords and special advisers. Clearly saving money was not the real motivator here.