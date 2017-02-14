Playboy Magazine To Feature Naked Women (Again)

Playboy Magazine has announced it will once again feature naked women.

The move follows a surprising and controversial announcement in 2015, that pledged to remove nudes from its pages from March 2016.

Now, exactly a year after the publication of its first issue sans nudes, Playboy has done a 180 and the naked ladies are back.

The Playboy Twitter account tweeted out the March 2017 cover, which features topless model Elizabeth Elamith with strategically-placed tagline “naked is normal”.