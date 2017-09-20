Plus-Size Blogger Perfectly Shuts Down Man Who Used Her Photo In Body-Shaming Meme

A plus-size blogger has given the internet a lesson in how to respond to insulting memes by taking down her hater with four small words.
Blogger Lesego Legobane, who posts under the name Thick Leeyonce, was shocked to find a photo of herself included in a meme on Tuesday.
The meme was posted by Leyton Mokgerepi and included the words “girls that I like vs girls that like me” with a photo of a slim model on the left and a photo of Lesego on the right.
Leyton’s attempt at humour may have been liked more than 2,600 times, but Lesego’s short and sweet response proved far more popular.
The blogger simply quote-tweeted Leyton’s message, saying: “I don’t like you.”
Her post was soon liked more than 630,000 times by men and women around the world, including Ariana Grande.
Following support for Lesego’s tweet, Leyton posted a second tweet using her image, this time with the fire emoji.
But many on Twitter said his attempt at redemption was “too little too late”.
Speaking to HuffPost UK, Lesego said she was surprised to find herself at the centre of a viral body-shaming row.
“Someone tagged me on the meme asking if I had seen it, so I decided to reply because I felt he was being rude. I had no idea it would go viral,” she said.
“I hate it when men think that fat girls are desperate and that we like every other guy because ‘we don’t have options’. I can be fat and still out of your league.”
Addressing the backlash his meme received, Leytontold HuffPost UK: “Quite frankly I didn’t mean to denigrate Lesego or body-shame big girls.
“I’m not about that life, I’m a good guy I didn’t mean to make her feel bad about herself. I want better for myself I want better for anyone.”
He also sent HuffPost UK a photo of a plus-size woman he previously tweeted, saying: “I have mad love for thick honnies.”