Plus-Size Blogger Perfectly Shuts Down Man Who Used Her Photo In Body-Shaming Meme

A plus-size blogger has given the internet a lesson in how to respond to insulting memes by taking down her hater with four small words.

Blogger Lesego Legobane, who posts under the name Thick Leeyonce, was shocked to find a photo of herself included in a meme on Tuesday.

The meme was posted by Leyton Mokgerepi and included the words “girls that I like vs girls that like me” with a photo of a slim model on the left and a photo of Lesego on the right.