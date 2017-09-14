Polaroid stopped making instant cameras over a decade ago, since then the brand has been stuck on just about anything and everything and used to sell headphones, battery packs and even Android tablets. Well now the company that was founded to try and preserve Polaroid’s original mission (The Impossible Project) has brought the iconic instant camera back from the dead with this, the Polaroid OneStep 2.

Polaroid

It costs £109.99 and it is in just about every way, a true Polaroid Instant Camera. In keeping with the company’s original mantra, the OneStep 2 is fantastically basic. It charges over micro-USB, it has a flash and it’s compatible with £18 packs of either B&W or colour instant film. In terms of additional functions it has a self-timer, that’s it. The lens is a 2ft-Infinity lens which means that this is quite literally the definition of ‘point and shoot’.

Polaroid

If you’re looking for more than that then you’re going to be severely disappointed and honestly, we’re glad that’s all the OneStep 2 does. This product is designed for one single purpose, capturing moments and then printing them there and then. That’s it, just like the original Polaroid.