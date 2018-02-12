All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    12/02/2018 12:11 GMT | Updated 3 hours ago

    Police Can Identify You In Seconds Using Handheld Fingerprint Scanner

    Officers can now access all the UK's fingerprint databases on their smartphones.

    West Yorkshire Police are to trial a new technology that allows police officers to identify a person in seconds using a mobile fingerprint scanner.

    In the past identifying a suspect would require a trip to the nearest police station, wasting precious time. Now by using the mobile fingerprint scanner combined with a new app, police officers will have access to the UK’s two main fingerprint databases.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    As an early example of how the technology is already being used West Yorkshire Police cited an incident where armed police were able to apprehend a suspect after a short vehicle chase.

    Upon giving what they suspected were false details the officers were able to use the scanner to positively identify him as being a disqualified driver. 

    While the app is available to all police officers they will still need a portable fingerprint scanner as smartphones cannot produce the resolution needed to make an accurate match.

    Some 250 portable scanners will be distributed out among West Yorkshire Police force with a further 20 police forces expected to adopt the technology by the end of the year.

    Related...

    Despite costing £300, these new mobiles scanners actually cost a fraction of the limited equipment that police officers currently have access to with the Home Office claiming that the move will result in considerable cost savings across the board.

    When a person has their finger scanned by the system it will search through the UK’s two fingerprint databases: IDENT1 and IABS.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    IDENT1 is the police forces main identity database and contains fingerprints of anyone who has committed a serious crime, been suspected of committing a serious crime (for up to five years).

    The IABS database contains fingerprints from non-UK citizens who have visited the country.

    These are then merged into a single, searchable database via a smartphone app.

    Now if you’re worried about privacy, the Home Office says that once a match has been made, the fingerprint is then immediately deleted from the device so they’re never directly stored on a device.

    MORE:United KingdominnovationComputerspoliceprivacyCamera and Photowest yorkshire police

    Conversations