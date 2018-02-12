West Yorkshire Police are to trial a new technology that allows police officers to identify a person in seconds using a mobile fingerprint scanner. In the past identifying a suspect would require a trip to the nearest police station, wasting precious time. Now by using the mobile fingerprint scanner combined with a new app, police officers will have access to the UK’s two main fingerprint databases.

PA Wire/PA Images

As an early example of how the technology is already being used West Yorkshire Police cited an incident where armed police were able to apprehend a suspect after a short vehicle chase. Upon giving what they suspected were false details the officers were able to use the scanner to positively identify him as being a disqualified driver. While the app is available to all police officers they will still need a portable fingerprint scanner as smartphones cannot produce the resolution needed to make an accurate match. Some 250 portable scanners will be distributed out among West Yorkshire Police force with a further 20 police forces expected to adopt the technology by the end of the year.

Despite costing £300, these new mobiles scanners actually cost a fraction of the limited equipment that police officers currently have access to with the Home Office claiming that the move will result in considerable cost savings across the board. When a person has their finger scanned by the system it will search through the UK’s two fingerprint databases: IDENT1 and IABS.

PA Wire/PA Images