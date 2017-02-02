This is the shocking moment a snarling police dog toppled a woman off a platform and onto the train tracks below.
Mercifully, there were no oncoming trains at the time of the incident in the German city of Nuremberg, earlier this week.
The woman was seen being pulled to safety by a member of the public as the handler tried to calm the dog down.
A police spokesman told Bild: “We regret the incident very much.”
He added the dog: “Was trained to protect his master as soon as someone came too close to him.”
Officers had been deployed to the station on Monday to provide security after a football match between FC Nuremberg and Dynamo Dresden.
According to some reports, the victim’s leg was broken during her fall.