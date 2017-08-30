Police officers have grown more demoralised as they feel “undervalued and under pressure”, a survey by the Police Federation has found, amid stagnant pay and higher demand.

Nearly two thirds - 60.2 percent - of the 30,000 officers surveyed rate their morale as poor and cited poor work-life balance and increased workloads as the reasons. This was four percent more than last year.

A total of 72 percent said their workload had increased in the last year while 62 percent said theirs was too high. A total of 72 percent also said they weren’t satisfied with their pay, up from 66 percent last year.

Police Federation chairman Steve White said: “Officers do a heroic job as evidenced by the events of the past year, yet they feel undervalued and under pressure...

“Something has to give, and unfortunately the evidence shows that it is these officers’ personal welfare, as they struggle to meet rising demand with dwindling resources and 21,000 officers fewer than 2010.”