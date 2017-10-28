Police are planning a crackdown on anti-social behaviour over the Halloween period carried out by “ruthless” motorcyclists in central London.

The operation comes after police attended “ride out” events for the past two years, which saw large numbers of motorcyclists gathered in several locations across the capital and rest of UK.

The Metropolitan Police Service said the drivers’ intent was to “cause disruption and anti-social behaviour”.

Such incidents include motorcyclists driving “recklessly”, on the wrong side of the road, through red lights and across pavements. Police said that many of the motorcycles used were stolen.

Police said that many of those taking part in the ride outs are linked to the group ‘UK Bike Life’.