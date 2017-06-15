Police have warned consumers not to drive after enjoying alcoholic ice lollies, raising concerns about their growing popularity.

A number of retailers sell the frozen, alcoholic treats, but they hit headlines after Aldi launched packs of four for just £2.99.

Acting Inspector Harry Simpson, from the Cleveland and Durham Operations Unit, told The Telegraph: “These lollies are becoming really popular and it’s easy to forget that they contain alcohol and aren’t just flavouring.

“On a hot summer’s day it is easy to lose count of how many you have and then get behind the wheel of a car.

“If you wouldn’t consider drinking a gin and tonic or cocktail when driving, then you shouldn’t consider having one of these lollies.”