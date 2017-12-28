Polish Worker Reunited With Lost Pay Packet After Dogged Pub Campaign

A social media campaign has reunited a worker with the bulging pay packet he lost in a pub just two days before Christmas.

The story began when a brown old-style pay envelope inscribed with just the word “Mariusz” was handed in at the Alexandra pub in Wimbledon.

Pub manager Mick said: “So last night in the Alex we found a pay packet. It’s obviously some poor bugger’s Christmas money, so we’d really like to get it back to them. I’ve a hunch it was a bunch of folks I spoke to myself last night, they said they were from a construction company… One of them will be really sad today, let’s make him really happy by finding him and getting him his Christmas box back.”