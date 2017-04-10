MPs' Children Cared For In Creches Just Yards From One Of The UK's Most Polluted Roads

Children of MPs are being cared for within yards of some of the most polluted roads in the country, new analysis of the UK’s air quality has discovered.

Crèches located in the heart of Westminster - used by MPs and other Parliamentary staff - are within 150meters of roads where the level of nitrogen dioxide in the air is more than 1.5 times above the legal limit.

The analysis, carried out by Greenpeace, also shows that in Education Secretary Justine Greening’s Putney constituency 35 schools and nurseries are close to illegally polluted roads – making it one of the worst affected in the country.

The Government has just two weeks to publish new measures on how it will improve air quality after its last plan was judged so bad it was actually illegal by the High Court in November.

Greenpeace UK air pollution campaigner Areeba Hamid told Huff Post UK: “Our investigation is a stark reminder that whatever privileges Westminster politicians may enjoy, there’s no bubble to insulate them or their kids from the impacts of air pollution.

“The children of MPs and Whitehall staff who attend these creches and nurseries are as vulnerable to the health damages of traffic fumes as thousands of their peers across the country.

“They too would pay a price should the government fail once again to come up with a strong plan to tackle illegal air pollution.”