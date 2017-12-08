Pop-Up Roast Potato Restaurant Serves All-You-Can-Eat Spuds And Gravy For £5

Roast potato fans are in for a treat this weekend when for three days only, a pop-up restaurant specialising in spuds opens its doors.
The restaurant, based inside the Old Truman Brewery in east London, features a six metre squared roast potato platter filled with thousands of roasties.
Visitors can gain all-you-can-eat access to the potato station and ‘gravy microbrewery’, similar to a craft ale tap room, for just £5.
Or if you fancy sitting down to a full roast dinner, it’ll cost you just £7.50 for the experience.
The Roastaurant, open from 8-10 December, is being run by Jim Thomlinson, former chef at the Michelin starred La Trompette.
The pop-up, run by McCain Roasts, will also host a pick ‘n’ mix-style menu, where diners can tick boxes to indicate the dinner elements they’d like served up, with 100,000 possible roast combinations on offer.
While you’ll be able to fill your boots with a traditional Sunday lunch, adventurous sorts can try some rather unusual variations, from pigeon with onion rings covered in chocolate gravy to beef brisket accompanied with a fried egg and a side of charred pineapple
All ticket proceeds from the speciality restaurant will be donated to FareShare, the UK’s largest charity fighting hunger and food waste.
To book tickets, visit EventBrite.