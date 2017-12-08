Pop-Up Roast Potato Restaurant Serves All-You-Can-Eat Spuds And Gravy For £5

Roast potato fans are in for a treat this weekend when for three days only, a pop-up restaurant specialising in spuds opens its doors.

The restaurant, based inside the Old Truman Brewery in east London, features a six metre squared roast potato platter filled with thousands of roasties.

Visitors can gain all-you-can-eat access to the potato station and ‘gravy microbrewery’, similar to a craft ale tap room, for just £5.

Or if you fancy sitting down to a full roast dinner, it’ll cost you just £7.50 for the experience.