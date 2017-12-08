Pope Francis Wants The Reference To 'Temptation' In The Lord's Prayer Changed

Pope Francis has called for a better translation of a phrase about temptation in the Lord’s Prayer.

Currently, the wording states: “Lead us not into temptation”, but “that is not a good translation,” and the Roman Catholic Church should adopt a better one, the pope said in a TV interview.

Expressing his disagreement that God leads humans to sin, Francis said the Catholic Church in France had decided upon using the phrase “do not let us fall into temptation” as an alternative, and suggested something similar should be applied worldwide.